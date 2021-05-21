Richland Elementary student Maisey Zvara won first place in the sixth-grade division of the recent 24 Game math competition at Lakemont Park.
The goal of the game is to reach the answer "24" using the numbers on the game card.
Zvara competed alongside her teammates Levi Cashdollar, Sara Levander, Bella Marguccio and Kamryn Ribarich.
There were 43 contestants from seven school districts in this year's event, which is hosted by the Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.