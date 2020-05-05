Estimates for demolition of the former Richland elementary school came in lower than expected during a bid opening on Tuesday, school officials said.
Ligonier Construction Co. and Straw Construction Co. Inc. were two of the lowest bidders out of six with estimates of $1,191,075 and 1,070,725, respectively.
"It's evidence the market is hungry," board member Julian Beglin said.
In addition to the general construction bids submitted by all of the companies, there were four alternative costs added to those initial estimates that, when totaled, bring Ligonier and Straw's bids up to $1,826,292 and $1,886,215.
These alternatives are for work on a parking lot, sidewalks, tennis court, water line and yard hydrant and a subsurface panel drain system for the practice field.
Ligonier submitted costs for these projects as $120,172 for the parking lot and sidewalks, $414,145 for the tennis court, $29,320 for the water line and hydrant and $71,580 for the drain system.
In Straw's plan, the lot and sidewalks are estimated at $403,200, with the court coming in at $345,435, the water line costing $13,705 and the drain system to be $53,150 to construct.
Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said the board can pick all, some or none of the additions to the bids.
School officials also received a sole electrical contract bid of $99,600 from Hallstrom-Clark Electric Inc. – with alternatives for parking lot lighting and tennis court lighting – equaling $98,800, making that total $198,400.
The final costs for general and electrical work, including all of the alternative costs added in, is $500,000 lower than what was budgeted for the work at the Rachel Hill property.
"It looks good," Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said after the meeting.
The school board will discuss the bids received Tuesday at the meeting scheduled for May 18.
If everything goes according to plan, demolition of the old school will begin in June.
