For decades, anyone wanting to hit the road with Richland Township’s public works crew had to have a home address in the community.
No longer.
After witnessing the pool of qualified applicants begin to dry up in recent years, Richland Township supervisors approved an amendment Monday that will open up future job openings to anyone in the region.
As amended Monday, the change only applies to nonuniformed employee jobs – in Richland’s case, the township’s Public Works crew, Supervisor Gary Paul said.
Richland Township has a public works crew with eight employees who each carry a list of certifications to perform their daily jobs, which often requires heavy equipment operation – and it’s getting harder to find that talent, township officials said.
“The problem we’re having – it’s no different than the problem a lot of other businesses are having – whether it’s a corporation or government,” township Chairman Robert Heffelfinger said. “It’s tough to find the right people for these jobs.”
Township Solicitor Gary Costlow said township officials began discussing the idea several months ago.
Because the crew often must be ready to respond to issues such as snow storms or flash flooding, qualified individuals who live in Richland will still have an edge, he added.
“I think there’s always going to be a preference for someone who lives only a mile or two away – and can respond quickly,” Costlow said.
Sheetz expansion
Township officials gave their approval to a Blair County-based convenience store chain to transfer a liquor license to its Galleria Drive location.
As planned, beer and wine would be added to a walk-in cooler “cave” at the location, while a 30-seat dining area would be added to meet state requirements for a restaurant-specific liquor license, according to attorney Mark Kozar from Flaherty & O’Hara, a Pittsburgh-based legal firm that specializes in liquor law.
Kozar said the dining area would be approximately 400 square feet.
As required by state law, the store would permit up to two beers to be consumed in the dining area, although Kozar noted most of the sales are driven by carry-out customers.
If the project receives final approval, the store would be the third Sheetz to add beer and wine sales in Richland Township.
