JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland and Conemaugh Township Area school districts have earned honors in the Pittsburgh Business Times’ listing of top school districts in Pennsylvania this year.
The annual ranking compares the most recent three years of Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests and Keystone Exams to rank the state’s public schools.
Richland landed the title of best school district in Cambria County for the 10th year in a row and an overall ranking of 57th in the state, while Conemaugh Township Area earned the top spot in Somerset County and an overall rank of 46th.
“Our climb has been steady and sure over the years, and we are humbled by your efforts and dedication to our students,” Richland School District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said in a statement to staff.
Additionally, he commended the surrounding school districts for their hard work and efforts to provide a valuable education to the region’s students.
Conemaugh Township Area School District Superintendent Nicole Dull also credited students’ and faculty members’ commitment for the district’s placing.
“It is a testament to the dedicated teachers, staff, administration and school board that work together to provide a comprehensive education to our students,” she said. “The families in our district value education and work well with us to help students reach learning targets established for them.”
Having Conemaugh Township rank among the top 50 districts in Pennsylvania was a point of pride for Dull.
She also noted that, while test scores are helpful, district officials often put a lot of emphasis on students’ participation in school activities and the community, which are “two important facets that are critical to the development of confident, employable graduates.”
The top-ranked district in the state this year was again Upper St. Clair School District in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
According to the Pittsburgh Business Times’ methodology, some data points from recent years were excluded from this year’s rankings because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on state education. That includes figures from the 2022 biology test, which some districts had missing, and the 2021 literature examination.
The rankings are based on a district’s percentage of students placing in the top two standardized test categories, and that score is then compared to its departure from the average for the set, also known as a standard score, or “z-score,” the publication reports.
The z-scores for each section in a grade are collected to create a general score, and the sum of all grade scores makes up a district’s overall score and then its ranking.
For a complete list of the state’s top schools, visit www.bizjournals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.