JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland Township is gearing up to welcome people back to its community festival.
The 13th annual Richland Community Days will be held from 4 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday on the corner of Schoolhouse Road and Theatre Drive. The road will be closed from Theatre Drive to the Pitt-Johnstown entrance during the festival.
Duaine Detrick, a Richland Community Days committee member, said organizers are eager to welcome the event back after ongoing COVID-19 concerns cancelled it in 2020 and 2021.
"People are so excited for this to happen. I've been getting people coming up to me and saying they're so glad we're bringing it back, that they missed it and they're planning on coming," he said. "It's a great event for the area. The support we've had for this has been above and beyond what we could have hoped."
Richland Community Days will feature a variety of musical entertainment, an array of food vendors with festival fare, handmade craft vendors, business booths, a parade, children's activities, games, a car cruise and fireworks.
"There's something for everybody to do, whether they're younger people or older people," Detrick said. "We have so many things crammed into a day and a half."
Friday's entertainment will include Stacy & The Rejects at 5:30 p.m. and Shades of June at 9:30 p.m. on the Field Stage.
The parade will step off at 7 p.m. Friday. It will begin on Theatre Drive behind Richland Town Centre and proceed to the traffic light at Richland High School.
"The parade does well on Friday evening, and people line up and down Theatre Drive for it, and even if they don't have someone in the parade they like to watch it," Detrick said.
On the Music Tent Stage, Johnstown Civic Band will entertain at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Ole 97 Johnny Cash tribute band at 7:30 p.m.
"We have two big stages with entertainment continuously," Detrick said. "There's top-notch entertainers this year with a wide variety of music for everyone's musical tastes."
Activities on Saturday will feature the antique and classic car and motorcycle cruise, which will begin at 11 a.m. The vehicles will be on display along Schoolhouse Road in front of the Highland Community Library. The cruise is open to all types of vehicles of any age including vehicles from the early 1900's to muscle cars and tuners.
"People really like to come and look at the cars, and with all the other activities it prompts them to stick around," Detrick said. "We normally expect to see around 100 cars."
Music will include Cajun Norm & The Jam Band at 4 p.m., Octane at 7 p.m. and Giants of Science at 10 p.m. on the Field Stage.
Performing on Music Tent Stage will be Manic Mango at 11:30 a.m., Ground Zero at 2:30 p.m., Three of Hearts at 5:30 p.m. and Jeff Jimerson & Airborne at 8:30 p.m. on the Music Tent Stage.
"Jeff Jimerson & Airborne is back by overwhelming popular demand," Detrick said. "He will sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' to kick off the fireworks. It's such a cool thing, and that's not something that happens at other events."
A fireworks display, sponsored by the Polacek family and First National Bank Wealth Management, will light up the night sky at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Every year, the show is spectacular and we hear from people that it's one of the best fireworks shows in Pennsylvania," Detrick said. "The fireworks are up close and personal, and that's what makes it unique. I encourage people to get there early and stay afterward because there is entertainment following the fireworks."
Throughout the festival a children's area in front of the Richland Township Municipal Building on Schoolhouse Road will feature inflatable rides and vendors offering various games and activities.
Proceeds will benefit East Hills Recreation.
"We hope people will come and see that the event is back and we want to continue it as one of the premier events in the region," Detrick said. "We also hope people have have a good time and enjoy all the activities and leave with smiles on their faces and say it was great again."
There is no admission fee.
Pets are not permitted on festival grounds.
Free parking will be available at adjacent fields as well as Richland High School, Pitt-Johnstown, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and East Hills Recreation.
For a complete schedule information, visit www.rcdays.com or Richland Community Days' Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.