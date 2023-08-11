JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland Township will celebrate summer by welcoming people back to its community festival.
The 14th annual Richland Community Days will be held from 4 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 18 and 11 a.m. to midnight Aug. 19 on the corner of Schoolhouse Road and Theatre Drive. The road will be closed from Theatre Drive to the Pitt-Johnstown entrance during the festival.
The festival will feature a variety of musical entertainment, an array of food vendors with festival fare, handmade craft vendors, business booths, a parade, children’s activities, games, a car cruise and fireworks.
“We’ve seen this grow every year, and it’s become one of the premier festivals in the region,” said Duaine Detrick, a Richland Community Days committee member. “Last year, we estimated we had our biggest crowds ever, and we’re hoping to see that continue this year. People come in for reunions and family gatherings and build them around festival weekend.”
Entertainment on Aug. 18 includes HY-5 at 5:30 p.m. and Hair Force One at 9:30 p.m. on the Field Stage.
The parade will step off at 7 p.m. and be led by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. It will begin on Theatre Drive behind Richland Town Centre and proceed to the traffic light at Richland High School.
“The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard hasn’t been with us for quite a few years and they’re a big draw,” Detrick said. “People really like to come out and see them and thank them for their service.”
On the Music Tent Stage, Johnstown Civic Concert Band will entertain at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Ole 97 Johnny Cash tribute band at 7:30 p.m.
Activities on Aug. 19 will feature the antique and classic car and motorcycle cruise, which will begin at 11 a.m. The vehicles will be on display along Schoolhouse Road in front of the Highland Community Library. The cruise is open to all types of vehicles of any age, including vehicles from the early 1900s to muscle cars and tuners.
“We get a variety of vehicles and people really enjoy coming to it and looking through them,” Detrick said. “We usually see close to 100 cars.”
Music will include Shades of June at 4 p.m., Undercover at 7 p.m. and Ridgemont High at 10 p.m. on the Field Stage.
Performing on the Music Tent Stage will be Matt Otis at 11:30 a.m., This Indecision at 2:30 p.m., Three of Hearts at 5:30 p.m. and Jeff Jimerson & Airborne at 8:30 p.m.
“Jeff Jimerson & Airborne is back by popular demand,” Detrick said. “Jeff will be singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ to kick off our fireworks show. It’s really great to be able to have him do that.”
A fireworks display will light up the night sky at 9:30 p.m.
“The fireworks are quite spectacular,” Detrick said. “They keep getting bigger and better every year. People always say it’s one of the best fireworks shows in the whole region.”
Throughout the festival, a children’s area in front of the Richland Township Municipal Building on Schoolhouse Road will feature inflatable rides, a climbing wall and various games and activities.
Proceeds will benefit East Hills Recreation.
“There’s a lot of activity crammed into a day and a half and we have a lot of things for the whole family,” Detrick said. “We want people from all over to come and have a good time and see what the festival is all about.”
There is no admission fee.
Pets are not permitted on festival grounds.
Free parking will be available at adjacent fields as well as Richland High School, Pitt-Johnstown, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and East Hills Recreation.
For more information, visit www.rcdays.com or Richland Community Days’ Facebook page.
