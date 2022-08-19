JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With a mix of horns and percussion instruments playing the first notes of a song called “Indiana State Band March,” the Johnstown Civic Concert Band returned live music to the annual Richland Community Days on Friday after the event was canceled the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Around the same time, Stacy and the Rejects started a set of classic rock covers at another part of the festival grounds.
“For all us musicians, it’s just great to be back with a live audience,” said Michael Bodolosky, a member of the concert band. “When the pandemic hit, everything went away and it was just really difficult to do anything. Everybody wants to play.”
Following the COVID-19-related absences in 2020 and 2021, Jim Miliauskas, the event’s co-chairman, said, “We feel really good to be back here this year.”
Bodolosky called the gathering “a great community event.”
“It brings the Richland community and the surrounding area together,” Bodolosky said. “I, myself, taught at Richland for like 31 years, so it’s great for me to get back here and see alumni and friends. And it’s just really great to give back to the community.”
Organizers expect maybe 15,000 people combined to attend the two-day party that is scheduled to include fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Miliauskas described the fireworks display as “one of the best in the area, if not the best in the area.”
There is also a children’s play zone with bouncy houses, face-painting and lawn games.
Kids’ activities are free, except for the bouncy houses.
“There’s a lot of free stuff here, which is kind of how we want to keep it,” said Vince Strugala, chairman of the kids committee. “We want to keep the cost low. We’ve been able to do that over the years. We’ve had great sponsorship, and that’s helped us.”
About two dozen food and merchandise vendors are on site, some of which come back year after year, including Hillbilly's Jerky, a Franklin County business, co-owned by Perry and Leslie Hockenberry.
“We love this town,” Perry Hockenberry said. “We always do well here. It’s really good people, good staff that always runs the show. That’s why we keep coming back. We like this area.”
Richland Community Days is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until midnight on Saturday, with live music beginning at 11:30 a.m.
