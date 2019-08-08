Richland Township is gearing up to welcome people back to the area.
The 12th annual Richland Community Days will be held Aug. 15 through 17 along Schoolhouse Road. The road will be closed from Theatre Drive to the Pitt-Johnstown entrance during the festival.
Returning this year will be the Jazz Up Your Wine wine tasting event from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 that will be held under the Music Tent Stage.
The event will feature wine and spirit sampling from B & L Wine Cellars, Derailed Distillery & Boxcar Cigars, Germantown Winery, Glades Pike Winery, Woody Lodge Winery and Old Towne Distillery, along with light hors d’oeuvres and music from Jazz in Your Face.
“We did this last year, and it went well, and people were pretty receptive to it and patronized the vendors who were there,” said Duaine Detrick, a Richland Community Days committee member. “Jazz in Your Face will be performing again, and they fit into the mood of the event.”
Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance.
They are available at Somerset Trust’s Scalp Avenue location and inside Giant Eagle on Scalp Avenue, and East Hills Recreation Commission, 101 Community College Way.
The festival will feature a variety of musical entertainment, food vendors, a parade, community tents, children’s activities, 5K run, car cruise, quilt show and fireworks.
The Aug. 16 entertainment will include Cajun Norm & The Jam Session Band from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on the Field Stage.
“Jim Donovan was a member of the multi-platinum group Rusted Root, and this is his current group and it’s unique and not just like sitting down and listening to a band play songs you’ve heard hundreds of time,” Detrick said. “It’s a really cool type of group, and the people who saw them really loved them. They’re a lot of fun.”
The parade will held held at 7 p.m. Aug. 16.
It will begin on Theatre Drive behind Richland Town Centre and proceed to the traffic light at Richland High School.
“We moved the parade last year to Friday and it worked well to bring the people in to the festival, so hopefully they’ll be sticking around for all the other activities,” Detrick said.
On the Music Tent Stage Johnstown Civic Band will perform from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Long Road Home from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. and The Tom Katz Band from 10 to 11:30 p.m.
Activities for Aug. 17 will feature the antique and classic car and motorcycle cruise, which will begin at noon.
Owners for the first 100 vehicles will receive dash plaques and goodie bags.
“It’s another nice activity for people to walk around and spend the afternoon looking at cool cars,” Detrick said.
The popular Howl at the Moon 5K run will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Music will include Tree from 2 to 5 p.m., The Boomers, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Shades of June from 10 p.m. to midnight on the Field Stage.
Performing at the Music Stage Tent will be Clay Bowser from noon to 2 p.m., Denise Baldwin from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Three of Hearts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Jeff Jimerson & Airborne from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
“Jeff Jimerson & Airborne is back by hugely popular demand, and Jim will be singing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ to kick off the fireworks,” Detrick said.
A fireworks display will light up the night sky at 9:30 p.m.
“It’s one of the most spectacular fireworks shows in the region,” Detrick said. “There is always something special each year.”
Detrick said the goal is to provide a family-oriented event to the community where people can come out and have a good time.
“There is something for everyone to enjoy,” he said.
Proceeds will benefit East Hills Recreation.
Pets are not permitted on festival grounds.
Free parking will be available at an adjacent field as well as at the township municipal building and elementary school.
For a complete schedule information, visit www.rcdays.com.
