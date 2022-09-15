JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Richland High School Class of 1962 is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and will be recognized on Friday during the district's home football game against Westmont Hilltop High School.
"It's a special occasion and one of the things that have been important to me," said Thomas Doubt, who is one of the main organizers who reached out to his fellow classmates this year after not receiving any correspondence about the milestone.
Every year up until this year, alumni who still live in Johnstown would send notices about having a reunion, but when Doubt didn't hear anything last year, he reached out to them.
The alumnus, who now lives in North Carolina and is a Southern Baptist pastor, spent the final years of his secondary career at Richland after his family moved there from Moxham.
Doubt attended the former high school along Scalp Avenue and remembers graduating with about 120 students in his class.
He joked that growing up in the area then was similar to the TV show "Happy Days," where the teenagers often gathered at the old Richland Bowl and hung out at the few restaurants that existed at the time in the East Hills and any sporting event was a cause for celebration.
"I thought we had a great time coming up," Doubt said.
During Friday's football game, nine members of the Class of 1962 will gather on the field between the first and second quarters to be recognized by the district.
Then, on Saturday, high school Principal Timothy Regan will give the alumni a tour of the current high school, which was completed in 2007, and that evening the group will get together for a special dinner at the Windber Country Club.
Arnold Nadonley, district superintendent, will speak at the banquet and said he and his wife are honored to be invited.
"It's really nice that they're coming back home," he said. "We want to make them feel welcome. It's their alma mater."
After Nadonley speaks at the dinner, members of the Class of '62 will present him with a donation to the 2023 Richland High School Scholarship fund.
Doubt said the event is special because it may be the last time he and his classmates come together as a group, noting that many of them are in their late 60s or early 70s and that many live out-of-state.
Despite that, he said when they mark anniversaries, such as this, it's like they haven't spent any time apart.
Nadonley said the 60-year celebration is a great opportunity to showcase the district, and he's thankful for the group's support of Richland.
