It's not uncommon to find people strolling through Richland Cemetery on Scalp Avenue to get exercise.
In the works for many months, a mile-long walking trail at the cemetery in Richland Township will be dedicated 10 a.m. on Saturday. The ceremony will be in front of Mausoleum "A".
"We have people walking every day in the cemetery in all kinds of weather," Roger Luther, cemetery manager said. "We came up with the idea for a memorial walking trail."
The six-member cemetery board sold 11 markers that were erected a few week ago along the right side of the road. The markers were sold for $250 each to honor individuals and families.
Luther said he purchased a marker in honor of his father.
"Ever since we put them in, some of the walkers have said they wished they had bought one," Luther said.
It's not too late. Plans are to sell 11 more markers for the left side of the road, he said.
Luther said he expects more people to come out and visit the 80-acre cemetery where 17,745 people are interred.
The cemetery was established in 1851 and was later enlarged to include the Weaver Mennonite Cemetery, which had burials from as early at 1830.
