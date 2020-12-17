AT&T is bolstering its cellular coverage in the Richland Township area – a move the company says will improve service in the routes 219 and 56 corridor, Elton Road and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
It’s also a move that will ensure first responders using their FirstNet service will be able to communicate and send important information when emergencies occur, company officials said.
“We continue to build out our network across the commonwealth, including our more rural communities, because Pennsylvanians are relying more on mobile broadband more each day,” David Kerr, president of AT&T Pennsylvania, said in a release to media.
“These new sites will give our first responders, families and businesses in the area more access to the mobile broadband connections that are so important to public safety, teaching and learning, business, telemedicine and the overall vibrancy and competitiveness of the region and state.”
Mobile network expansions were switched on this week in six western Pennsylvania locations, including Richland and the Osceola Mills area of Clearfield County.
The new sites have Band 14 Spectrum, which AT&T describes as a “VIP Lane” for emergency responders, allowing their communications to get first priority when emergencies occur while on the subscription-based FirstNet system, AT&T company officials said.
AT&T has been upgrading sites across the region over the past two years, including the Somerset and Bedford County line along Route 56 to eliminate gaps in that service.
Richland Deputy Fire Chief Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said Richland Township’s main thoroughfares are already well-served by the area’s major wireless providers.
But improved reliability is always important, he said. If coverage can be bolstered in areas such as the Walters Avenue exit of the Route 56 Bypass and, separately, the Terylyn Drive near Scalp Level,” everyone would benefit.”
“That would be advantageous to everyone – not just first responders but the public in general, too,” he said.
Towers were also upgraded in Beaver, Crawford, Erie and Washington counties this week, according to AT&T.
