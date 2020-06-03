As Melissa Hutzel watched the school buses pull into the Silver Drive-in for Richland High School’s graduation ceremony, she said she couldn’t help but think of the symbolism on Wednesday.
“It’s like you drop them off as kindergarteners and now the school is bringing them back as seniors,” Hutzel said.
Her daughter, Reese, and the Class of 2020 were honored at the drive-in with a social distancing ceremony, complete with a parade led by emergency services vehicles from the Geistown Cloverleaf up Scalp Avenue and a pre-recorded commencement video.
Seeing all the students departing the buses one last time overwhelmed Hutzel with emotions.
Hutzel explained that getting this event provided closure for her and her daughter now.
“I just feel really happy,” she said.
The reaction Hutzel felt was the feeling Richland was aiming for.
“We wanted to do everything we possibly could to make this special,” Principal Timothy Regan said.
He added that his “heart breaks” for all the seniors and everything they have had to sacrifice in the last months of their final school year.
The school also accomplished the goal for Reese Hutzel, who said everything put on by Richland made her feel special.
“We’ll always be able to remember this,” Reese said.
“This will always have a strong place in my heart.”
Her classmate Beth Gribschaw, the valedictorian, echoed the sentiment.
“It’s kind of our own special legacy,” Beth said.
To her, the extent the school went to in order to provide an event for the seniors just shows how much the administration cares about the students.
She said everything the class has gone through brought them together and will connect them forever.
Wednesday marked more than the seniors’ graduation as well.
The Class of 2020 is the 100th graduating class out of Richland, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
He added that it was a great feeling to be able to honor the students this way and that the event had “all the makings to be different” from previous years because of the anniversary.
Within his pre-recorded speech, Nadonley paid homage to the original graduating class from Richland and explained the ways the school continues to honor its humble beginnings of a one-room school house.
Nicole Khouzami, senior class president, said the months leading up to the evening’s event have been “crazy and stressful.”
However, she added that it meant a lot to her that Richland provided so much for her and her classmates.
“I’m a little upset it’s not a real ceremony but we’re lucky to have an administration that cares enough to have put this on,” Nicole said. “Everyone’s really working hard for us.”
The process of organizing such an event wasn’t easy.
Regan said it was “tricky situation to deal with” because the school was trying to follow the appropriate state and health guidelines while also providing a memorable event for the students.
What was most important to him, he added, was that school officials were able to provide the opportunity for family members to give their children diplomas in private ceremonies.
