JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Richland School District school bus was involved in an accident on Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Belmont Street.
No injuries were reported, although Johnstown Christian School students were on board the bus.
Some students were released to their parents at the scene, and others were transported home as planned.
This is the second incident involving a Richland school bus in as many days.
On Thursday, a bus was hit by a vehicle after it had turned around at the intersection of Fulmer and Roberts roads.
No injuries were reported then either, although the vehicle was full of students.
Richland Township Fire Department, Seventh Ward EMS and Richland Police responded to Friday's accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.