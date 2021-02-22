Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley passed out a survey to the school board members at Monday’s meeting to poll the group on what could be done with roughly $500,000 left in a construction fund of the district.
“There’s a lot of things we could get done here,” he said.
The options available ranged from infrastructure upgrades, such as paving Academic Avenue or installing LED lights at the stadium, to replacing equipment or upgrading aspects of the district.
One choice on the survey was replacing the sound system in the Richland Performing Arts Center at the high school.
Nadonley deferred to Secretary and retired Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center Executive Director Michael Bodolosky for comment.
Bodolosky told the members that the system hadn’t been installed correctly to begin with, and it should be fixed.
“It needs redone,” he said. “It’s the way it’s angled, it’s the way it’s set up, it’s the way it’s EQed (equalized).”
As for the lights at the stadium, board member Julian Beglin said the district could save money in the long run if those were replaced.
“You’re going to get a savings immediately when you put it in because your maintenance goes down and so does your daily running cost,” Beglin said. “The paybacks pretty quick.”
If this option was decided upon the poles would not need to be changed.
Nadonley asked the board to fill out their surveys and return them by the end of the meeting.
No decisions were made at Monday’s meeting.
