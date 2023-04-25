JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The roadway surrounding Richland High School will be made new again this summer.
The school board approved a cooperative bid with Richland Township from HRI Inc. for the paving of Academic Avenue at a cost of $69,687 during Monday’s meeting.
“We’re thankful to Richland Township for allowing us to do this,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
Because the municipality is set to do paving near the high school, the district was able to pursue this cooperative bid.
The project involves Academic Avenue from the intersection with Community College Way to the Theatre Drive intersection – slightly less than a half-mile of road.
Nadonley said this action also saves Richland School District more than $86,000 on mobilization costs, which is the funding paid to get equipment to a project.
Paving is scheduled to begin after the last day of school on June 1.
The board also approved the expenditure of $131,560.50 for new Chromebooks and Google management licenses for first, fifth and ninth grades. This was a budgeted expense.
Richland will buy the new technology from Trafera through COSTARS-3 IT hardware contract.
Shawn Hostetler, IT systems administrator, said students get new laptops every four years starting in first grade.
He noted the upgrade rotation is done on that schedule because of the wear and tear of students transporting the computers to and from home as well.
Another expenditure approved at Monday’s meeting was moving $48,000 from the a capital reserve fund for the purchase of the eight-passenger van the school directors previously approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.