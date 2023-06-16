For this summit and this organization, “American Foreign Policy Starts at Home” is a powerful theme and a noble mission.
This theme has been at the heart of the president’s approach to foreign policy from the start of the administration. It’s been his approach since I first met him 21 years ago when he was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
The basic idea is to eliminate the dividing line between domestic and foreign policy, and to ensure that our approach to each is integrated and complementary.
It is no surprise that the president’s National Security Strategy released in October spends considerable time focused on the need to build, to compete and to invest here at home in our people and in our societies, in order to shape and continue to help lead the international system.
The strategy rightfully asserts: “The United States is strong abroad ... because we are strong at home.”
And every day, our work is motivated by a simple principle: To make the lives of the American people, at home and around the world, safer, more secure, healthier, and more prosperous.
For some of us, this focus on foreign policy starting at home is also quite personal and literal – a message that echoes through stories of where we came from; of what makes this nation so extraordinary and exceptional; of what binds us together as professionals and policymakers, as activists and advocates, as students and citizens.
My own family’s story started on foreign soil, in a home thousands of miles away.
My parents fought for Indian independence and helped build a post-colonial India, before deciding to bravely set out for the United States 60 years ago, in pursuit of a better life for their children. My dad tells a great immigrant story of landing in New York City with nothing but $14 and a bus ticket.
They had virtually nothing to their names, but they held a sincere hope in their hearts that they would be coming to a place that lived up to its billing overseas – a place renowned for a sense of possibility; a deep faith in freedom; the ideals of democracy; by the powerful vision of today being better than yesterday, and tomorrow being even better than today.
That I stand before you right now, in the midst of Immigrant Heritage Month, as one of the highest-ranking officials at the State Department, is a reminder that my parents were right. It’s a testament to the profound promise of the American dream.
And for these enormous opportunities, I will be forever grateful.
My family and I would go on to settle in Johnstown in 1971, and that’s where I would grow up, graduating from high school in 1986.
The western Pennsylvania of 1971, with full employment and booming industries, was quite different than the western Pennsylvania of the mid- to late ’80s.
So many of those industrial jobs disappeared, and the core pillars of the manufacturing economy were crumbling around us. The tech jobs that were promised never arrived.
For a region that had built the great buildings and infrastructure of America, that had fought for it on the battlefield and given so much – for a region that had given its all – it was now left behind.
Globalization accentuated the divide.
And the promised benefits of trickle-down economics ... well, those never trickled down anywhere near our community.
So, for me, this is a very powerful and vivid life lesson.
If we want our foreign policy to be embraced, supported and advanced by the American people, we have to demonstrate that it works for them; that we’ve heard their concerns; that we have done our part to engage the international system in a way that advances their interests – my friends from Johnstown – and for people across the country.
And I believe we are doing that.
Let me mention three specific ways that our foreign policy is serving those ideals.
Investing here at home
First, we are investing here at home like never before with unprecedented commitments – because, again, we know that our domestic renewal and strength empowers us on the world stage.
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill of 2021 will create 1.5 million jobs annually for the next 10 years.
Last year’s CHIPS and Science Act provides some $280 billion to greatly expand our research and developments of semiconductors here at home – and provides hundreds of millions for the department I now help lead.
And the Inflation Reduction Act guarantees the single largest investment into climate and clean energy in U.S. history.
These programs are in addition to the new investments in health, education, veteran’s programs and so much more.
We’ve also invested in our State Department after years of budget cuts and losses of personnel.
For the past two fiscal years, the State Department has grown with both budget and personnel. This year, we were pleased to welcome the largest incoming class of new foreign service officers – more than we’ve ever had.
And we continued to set out on an aggressive modernization agenda to ensure we were fit for purpose, and aligned to tackle the challenges of today, not yesterday.
That’s why we have a new Cyber Bureau; a new China House focused on a comprehensive approach to competing with China; we have significant new commitments to climate, and we have recently set up a new Global Health Bureau.
We are grateful to our close partnership with Congress and our other partners across the executive branch for making this happen, but we have more work to do.
The investments matter – and they will allow us to approach our foreign policy challenges from a position of strength; with a predilection for engagement, not withdrawal; and for shaping the international order, not simply reacting to the world’s events.
And we’ve done just that – reinvigorating our alliances and partnerships; building new constructs for new powers, such as AUKUS, our new partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom, focused on the Indo-Pacific; the QUAD, which brings us together with Japan, India and Australia; and I2U2, an important new partnership with a funny name that stitches together our important relationships with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and India.
We held the first-ever Africa Leaders Summit; two summits for democracy; a gathering and commitment in Los Angeles to tackle the challenges of this hemisphere; and of course, we’ve doubled down on our commitments to treaty allies, including our NATO allies.
We’ve reinvigorated our approach to foreign assistance and economic development, mobilizing the international financial institutions, our aid agencies and the private sector to work together on strategic priorities like never before.
We have more to do – but if this truly is the inflection point in the international system, as the president says it is, then the work we do over the next two years can and will shape the next two decades and beyond.
There is no time to lose, and that’s why we are all working so aggressively to make real and demonstrable progress for the American people.
Tackling geopolitical and transnational threats
Second, we are squarely focused on the geopolitical and transnational threats that challenge the safety, security and prosperity of the American people and our partners.
Oftentimes, it’s tough to wrap our heads around how much is happening worldwide on any given day.
War, climate, civil conflicts, terrorism and rising threats, cyberattacks, irregular migration, economic pitfalls and opportunities, the promotion of democracy, peace, human rights, the rule of law – the litany of issues before us is too lengthy to list here.
These matters on the international scene impact Americans on the domestic stage.
Whether it’s the cost of gas at the pump, the price of food at the store, the quality of the air we breathe or the water we drink – all of it is connected to challenges beyond our borders.
All of it requires us to invest in a course of diplomacy, cooperation, collaboration and coordination with partners and allies everywhere.
The clearest example of what this looks like began on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched its brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In the face of this unnecessary and unmitigated terror, we rallied NATO and the world around the cause of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom to choose its own destiny.
In the time since, we have dedicated immense resources to supporting the extraordinary people and leaders of Ukraine – true definitions of courage and sacrifice – bravery I saw firsthand when I traveled there this spring for my first international trip as deputy secretary.
Putin made a decision that’s brought too much loss to too many families. It has spurred a massive movement of refugees fleeing for their lives.
His horrific war has been a strategic failure, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out in some detail earlier this month in Helsinki.
We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.
And we must, because we all have a stake in the outcome.
The same goes for so many other questions and challenges before us, including with regard to China.
China remains the only country on the planet with the means and, increasingly, the intent to reshape the rules-based international order.
It is, as some have said, the pacing geopolitical challenge of the 21st century – a challenge that spans the realms of economic and national security.
And our approach is clear:
• We are investing in our own infrastructure, our industrial base and our most precious commodity – our human capital, the American people.
• We are aligning our resources and policies with our allies and partners to ensure a united front against any threats to global norms.
• We are using that foundation to compete with the People’s Republic of China across the board.
Yet we are also finding ways to work together on issues that none of us can tackle alone – whether that’s the climate crisis or narcotics trafficking or food security or public health.
Meanwhile, closer to home, we are seeing a nearly unprecedented moment of human migration, especially in the Western Hemisphere, with nearly 20 million people on the move.
If we needed any reminders, we can probably turn on cable news or fire up our Twitter feeds to find images and stories of the complexities at our own borders any day of the week.
Down the line, plenty of books will be written about what factors are fueling this trend of irregular migration.
But across our administration, we are focused in real time on reasonable solutions.
We are trying to address the root causes of unlawful migration while opening humane pathways to legal immigration.
We are working closely with countries throughout the Americas – and civil society within those countries – to improve economic opportunities on the ground, to root out corruption, to strengthen public safety, to give individuals a reason to avoid a treacherous journey.
And we are providing humanitarian aid to support the children, the families, the most vulnerable – who, like my own family six decades ago, are simply searching for a better life.
From migration to climate change, to global health pandemics, to food insecurity, yes, the challenges are immense, but we should also not forget the opportunities are unprecedented as well.
More people are being lifted from poverty than ever before; more are being educated; and more development and modernization continues across regions that were once left behind.
But we must continue to be aggressively working with allies and partners, and with like-minded nations, to find solutions to today’s challenges; to shape the rules of the road in a way that is fair and transparent; and to create new opportunities, discoveries, and innovations for generations to come.
That is the promise of today which I so strongly believe in, and which keeps me even more energized about the role America and Americans can play in the role today.
A State Department that works for you
And that leads me to my third and final point, and that is about your State Department and the role it is playing.
Indeed, these extraordinary public servants, at our headquarters in D.C. or in our posts across the globe, give meaning to the idea that foreign policy starts at home.
It’s not necessarily the stuff of headlines or breaking news or a Netflix series.
But I see how these notions play out in the often quiet, rarely riveting, but always vital efforts of America’s real-life diplomats each day.
Understanding, defining and helping shape who we are is a central part of my portfolio as Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources.
We are diplomats, foreign and civil service officers, and locally employed staff who learn and speak different languages, who study and understand and engage with different cultures, who develop relationships, invest in faraway markets, and promote human dignity and human rights wherever we go.
We are a workforce that’s dynamic and diverse – a team that’s focused year-round on the dictates of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, not as a catchphrase, but as a living, breathing priority.
That means placing the rights of marginalized communities, religious minorities, women and girls, and LGBTQI+ persons at the heart of our agenda, even and especially in places where those voices are often shut out.
We are a department that’s determined to modernize how we do our jobs to meet the realities of this era.
That’s who we are: A collection of leaders stepping forward to tackle the biggest problems we face today.
And for those young people in the audience, we hope you will think about joining our ranks.
A few weeks ago, I traveled to three nations that most Americans probably couldn’t locate on a map even if with plenty of hints – Mauritius, Seychelles and Comoros. I was the highest-ranking U.S. official to land in these destinations in more than two decades, and in one case, ever.
I got to open a new embassy in the Seychelles and broke ground on another in Mauritius.
I had the opportunity to hear from leaders on what’s happening both on the African continent and across the Indian Ocean region.
I had the chance to talk to publics who deeply appreciated us just for showing up.
It was a remarkable experience, but not because I can now lay claim to taking part in a historic journey. It was important because of what it meant:
That America cares.
That America is present.
That America is engaged.
That American investment pays dividends in the form of stronger markets and stronger communities.
That American diplomacy counts.
That American leadership makes a difference.
That American values – ideals we share with nations and people worldwide; principles of democracy, freedom, justice, and the rule of law; values too often under threat today – that they are still the building blocks of a better future for all.
That our foreign policy – how America leads, projects and engages worldwide – matters to people in both villages abroad and communities in our own backyard.
That while imperfect and incomplete, America, at its best, can improve lives and strengthen the forces of democracy and justice the world over – as long as people of conscience, commitment, compassion and courage are willing to do the hard work of diplomacy and leadership.
Those are the values that my parents and so many others believed in when they decided to come here, settle here and make their lives here.
And for my friends in Johnstown, I can commit to you, I will not forget the important lessons that were imparted to me about the backbone of America, and how we all can help support it through our work.
A foreign policy that begins at home.
