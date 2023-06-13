JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Donna Baxter Porcher and David C. Porcher, a married couple from Pittsburgh, now officially own a business in the Hornerstown neighborhood of Johnstown where they grew up.
The ribbon-cutting for their enterprise, Studio 404, took place on Tuesday.
“I saw things changing – not for the good at first,” said Baxter Porcher, founder of the urban community-based Soul Pitt Media. “I’ve been hearing a lot about different things happening. I wanted to be part of the change that I wanted to see. I always thought about buying property here because we want to retire here.”
She described Studio 404, at 404 Messenger St., as a “community space” that can be used for a variety of activities, including parties, educational events, workshops and fitness classes.
“I wanted the community to have something nice – something really nice right in the middle of the neighborhood,” Baxter Porcher said.
The site was previously home to L&D Candies from 1963 to 2015.
David Porcher said the business is helping carry on his parents’ legacy of giving. His mother, Delores Porcher, worked for Cambria County Community Action and served on the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center board, while his father, the Rev. Julius C. Porcher Jr., contributed to numerous organizations.
“It means a lot to me to give back like they did,” Porcher said.
Several elected officials and city business leaders attended the ceremony.
“I do think it’s appropriate that this is the week we’re celebrating Juneteenth,” Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley said during the ceremony. “We’re talking about history, but also about the contributions the African American community is making and has made. I think this is really a great timing for this.”
She told the couple: “We’re proud of you and really happy that you’re investing in this area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.