The Cambria County Commissioners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Friday to celebrate the reopening of an bridge spanning Chest Creek in East Carroll and Clearfield townships.
Rehabilitation of the county-owned bridge on Gooderham Road is nearly complete.
The project has included removal of the old structurally deficient single-span concrete-encased T-beam bridge and replacing it with a new single-span, prestressed spread box beam bridge.
The new bridge will carry two-way traffic and allow for the previous 6-ton weight limit to be removed.
