814 Lanes & Games has exceeded expectations since it opened three months ago, said Chris Hogue, one of the owners.
“It has been great,” he said.
“Every weekend, ‘Rock and Bowl’ is sold out.”
Additionally, Monday night trivia fills the bar and grill tables, and virtual reality gaming tournaments are another weekly attraction, he said.
814 Lanes & Games opened Jan. 4 at 1140 Frances St., Richland Township, the day temporary statewide COVID-19 closures were lifted.
The Cambria Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday with local elected officials, business leaders and the venue’s employees to celebrate its successful start.
Bobby Hogue, with his brother, Chris, and a few other partners, owns and manages the business.
“We heard there was nothing to do in Johnstown,” he said.
“We’ve proven that wrong, and we hope to be here for a long time.”
814 Lanes & Games has laser tag, a variety of classic and modern arcade games as well as bowling and a bar and grill.
Richland Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said the business has generated a lot of excitement.
“This isn’t only a great place for Richland Township, but for the region,” he said.
“What a great place for families to get together.”
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky thanked the partners who brought 814 Lanes & Games to the county.
“It’s a destination place for Cambria County and beyond,” he said.
