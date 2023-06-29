SOMERSET, Pa. – Employees at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes get calls daily from sick, struggling drug users who are seeking inpatient help.
And almost every day, some men or women are told that Twin Lakes’ beds are already full, said Paul Cannon, the Somerset facility’s clinical care services director.
“We work with them to find another facility that can help them, but there are times .. they don’t want to go somewhere else,” he said, noting that it’s not uncommon for people to turn down the offer of help elsewhere.
Leaders at Twin Lakes and UPMC on Thursday celebrated a years-in-the-making response to that issue – a $16.2 million expansion at Twin Lakes that added space for 24 additional patients inside an all-new 19,300-square-foot building.
It represents a 60% expansion of Twin Lakes’ capacity, putting the center on track to have 64 total beds.
Without question, the need for inpatient addiction treatment services across the Somerset region – and Pennsylvania as a whole – remains great as part of a broader battle against the drug-use epidemic, UPMC officials said.
“As identified in our recent Community Health Needs Assessment, behavioral health services – especially as it pertains to substance abuse disorder treatment – has long been, and remains, a top priority for our region,” UPMC Somerset President Andy Rush said.
Through Twin Lakes’ affiliation with UPMC, the center is marking its 40th year with the new addition to its campus and the continued expertise of Western Behavioral Health – national leaders in the industry – and its dedicated Somerset County staff, Rush said.
Ben Naugle would know. He said on Thursday that anxiety issues steered him toward a lifestyle of drug abuse in his early 20s. The Bedford County man said he stole, lied and manipulated to feed his addiction, leaving him in a cycle of overdoses and deep depression before turning to Twin Lakes for help.
Help was always there, Naugle said, no matter how many times he relapsed.
“Every time I came back ... it planted another seed. I learned more about myself ... until everything I needed finally came together with their support,” he said.
Naugle, in recovery for the past 4 1/2 years, now works as an intensive case manager in Bedford County, helping support others in their path toward recovery.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without Twin Lakes,” he said.
Cannon said the facility often serves people from outside Somerset County – those who want “to get away” to beat their disease – alongside local residents in need.
Cannon said the new facility will better accommodate staff and increase efficiency to admit patients into Twin Lakes, adding new exam rooms, a nursing station and extra consultation areas that were sorely needed before.
The facility also includes a dozen bedrooms, a lounge and “group” rooms that were shown to attendees during tours on Thursday.
Rush and UPMC officials said the expansion will also allow staff to treat patients while existing, decades-old inpatient facilities are renovated. By fall, Twin Lakes will be set to increase its capacity to 64 – after a final state inspection is complete, Cannon said.
The facility is expected to increase employment by 15 people, including five nurses, he said.
The project was built through support by the Somerset County-based Wheeler Foundation, the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the Appalachian Regional Commission and state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds.
