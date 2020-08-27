CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College administrators, elected officials and other community leaders on Thursday cut the ribbon to open a new sidewalk connecting the college to downtown Cresson.
The 1,933-foot-long sidewalk runs alongside Admiral Peary Highway and was funded through a $666,000 grant from PennDOT and a $100,000 investment from Mount Aloysius College, along with support from Cresson Township for lighting along the sidewalk.
It’s the solution to what was identified in the Cambria County Planning Commission’s 2016-17 Admiral Peary Highway Corridor Plan as a significant safety issue – to get from Mount Aloysius College’s Cresson Township campus to adjacent Cresson Borough, students, staff and others had to walk along the shoulder of the busy highway. In the winter, when snowplows pushed snow and ice onto the shoulders, walkers sometimes had to step into the highway’s travel lanes.
“Every day, I see Mount students, Mount employees, people from the community walking along the side of the road, in good weather and in bad,” said Brian Dillon, president of the Eastern Cambria County Chamber of Commerce. “In bad weather, it can get a little scary because that nice little grass area isn’t there to walk on.”
“We do a lot of plans,” said Ethan Imhoff, executive director of the Cambria County Planning Commission, “and plans don’t always make it to this stage, right? So, when we get to a project like this that’s having such a tremendously positive impact on the community, on public safety, it’s just a fantastic day.”
John N. McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College, said it’s “a thrill to celebrate a project … that addresses safety on multiple fronts,” and Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky called the connection “an asset that makes Cambria County a great place to live, work, invest and play.”
“This sidewalk project will enhance mobility and public access from Mount Aloysius to the business district of Cresson,” Chernisky added. “Connecting the campus to Cresson will provide an economic boost to the local economy.”
After the ribbon-cutting, the sidewalk was blessed and sprinkled with holy water by Sister Giuseppe, of the Religious Sisters of Mercy, the order that founded and sponsors the college.
“We treasure our long-standing and now enhanced connection to Cresson,” said McKeegan. “Together, we will continue to help our students and employees grow, learn and serve together.”
“This sidewalk is going to build community one step at a time,” added Madison Bair, a Mount Aloysius College sophomore business major.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.