Officials and project leaders speak Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Jim Hite Farms near Chest Springs about the completion of a $1.1 million broadband internet expansion project. Pictured left to right, are Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator; Katie Kinka, senior planner for the Cambria County Planning Commission; Brian Subich, field representative for U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre; Cambria County Commissioner B.J. Smith; Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky; Nick Weakland, co-owner of In the Stix Broadband; and Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt.