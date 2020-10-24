Board members of Richland Cemetery on Scalp Avenue welcomed the public to walk a mile-long trail after a dedication ceremony on Saturday.
A dedication ceremony was held in front of Mausoleum "A."
The six-member cemetery board sold 11 markers for $250 each that were erected a few weeks ago along the right side of the road on cemetery grounds. Residents bought them to remember those who have passed.
"It's just a way to remember love ones and families who have influenced our lives," Roger Luther, cemetery manager said.
Cemeteries are good places to visit to find rest and solitude, board President William Harris said.
"Walking is good for your body, good for your mind, good for your soul," Harris said. "It's nice to walk and think about your family."
Plans are to sell 11 more markers to be placed on the left side of the road.
"I've had five or six people contact me to buy additional markers," Luther said.
More people are expected visit the 80-acre cemetery, where 17,745 people are interred.
"We're hoping as time goes on we can make it a large asset in the community and keep it going and make it a beautiful place for everybody," Harris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.