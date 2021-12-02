Laurel Arts dancers and Somerset County Community Band will present their 15th annual “Rhythms of Christmas” holiday spectacular at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Somerset Area High School, 645 S. Columbia Ave., Somerset.
The show will open with “A Visit to the North Pole,” presented by Laurel Arts dancers. The traveling show also is performed at elementary schools and nursing homes during the holiday season.
Somerset County Community Band will perform holiday classics as well as contemporary tunes. In addition, the band will present “Santa’s On His Way,” which is composed by James Swearingen, and will be accompanied by nine Laurel Arts dancers.
There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted for the Dorothy Dressler Scholarship Fund.
