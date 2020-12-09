The former Greater Johnstown Middle School building on Decker Avenue, colloquially known as “Garfield,” will likely soon be rezoned in order to allow for the structure to be converted into senior living housing.
On Wednesday, Johnstown City Council voted 6-0 – with Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King, Dave Vitovich and Charles Arnone in favor and Michael Capriotti absent – to rezone the area from conservancy to community business district on a first read. The ordinance would need to be voted on a second time to be formally approved.
“The zoning designation was determined to hinder potential reuse of the property and increase probable need for the eventual demolition of the structure,” said Elizabeth Benjamin, the city’s solicitor. “It was determined an amendment to the zoning map that would allow for more immediate reuse and repurposing of the structure.”
State College-based Gatesburg Road Development has purchased the property for $300,000 with plans to develop apartments, according to city officials.
“We’re glad that this group kind of stepped up and are willing to do some redevelopment in regards to that property,” Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said. “And not only do redevelopment and provide additional housing within our community, but also improve an asset that the school still utilizes. I think it’s a win-win overall.”
Dubnansky estimated that – if left unattended – the building would cost between $3 million and $5 million to demolish in a few years.
“It’s just a matter of time – if it was left to sit there – that we’d have windows broken in to and it become another blight within our city,” Janakovic said.
“We know that property values aren’t what they used to be. But my understanding is that part of that property is still going to be either owned, or operated or in partnership with the Johnstown School District.
“That means the baseball/ football field will be there. The gym will still be accessible, and I believe the rifle range, and also the tennis courts down below. It’s still being a double asset.”
Ethics commission disbanded
City Council voted 4-0 – with Janakovic and Arnone abstaining – to disband the City of Johnstown Ethics Commission that was approved by voter referendum and established by ordinance in 2017.
It was a first-read vote.
To officially pass, council would need to approve the ordinance during a second-read vote at a later date.
Several members of council feel the board is redundant since a state ethics commission exists to investigate allegations.
Johnstown resident John DeBartola recently filed a civil action, asking the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas for an injunction to prevent council from eliminating the board. No decision has been made by the court yet.
DeBartola has brought 10 complaints to the board, some indirectly or directly involving council members.
Janakovic and Arnone abstained, citing advice from legal counsel.
