Rexis Branch opens following repairs

EBENSBURG, Pa. – A two-mile section of the Rexis Branch from Red Mill Road to the U.S. Route 422 underpass, which had been closed since Feb. 22 due to erosion of the streambank, has been repaired.
The two-mile section reopened earlier this month.
The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority entered an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in March to repair the streambank along the Rexis Branch of the Ghost Town Trail in Vintondale.
The authority’s board was first notified of erosion in the area last spring when Indiana County, which maintains that portion of the trail for Cambria County, placed a snow fence as a safety precaution.
Board Chairman Thomas Kakabar previously said that he did some calculations and believes about $272,000 worth of work had gone into the project before repairs.
The repairs were funded by $100,000 from PennDOT District 12.
According to a post on the authority’s Facebook page, the area is passable, but funding will need to be obtained to resurface the segment.
Executive Director Cliff Kitner previously said that resurfacing was anticipated due to equipment being brought onto the trail to repair the streambank.
