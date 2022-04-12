JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Revitalize Johnstown administrators John DeBartola and Joe Taranto plan to host a gathering called “Public Hearing: Refugees, Mission Shift, Shadow Government,” from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., Johnstown.
Several issues, including whether Ukrainian war refugees should be brought to the region, are expected to be discussed.
DeBartola can be reached at 814-421-8000 for more information.
