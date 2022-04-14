JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Culture shock, assimilation, pluralism, religion, economics, compassion, love, racism, taking care of our own, the role of governments and nonprofits, education, local history and a host of other subjects were discussed during Thursday’s forum about the impact war refugees could have on the Greater Johnstown region.
“Public Hearing: Refugees, Mission Shift, Shadow Government,” hosted by Revitalize Johnstown, attracted dozens of people who discussed those issues in response to the recent discovery that Vision Together 2025 had been developing a plan to bring war refugees – first Afghan, then Ukrainian – to the area in an attempt to slow the decades-long population loss and fill open job positions.
The project for Ukrainian refugees was recently funded with $100,000 from a private donor.
Concern and heartbreak was expressed for the refugees during the event held at Cambria County Library in downtown Johnstown.
But questions were also raised about whether Johnstown – where almost 40% of the population lives in poverty and a transient population from larger cities often negatively affects the community – could support refugees.
Robin Kmetz, a city resident, said that, right now, she wants help for “the people that are here, not the people from Ukraine, not from Afghanistan.”
“And I know that’s what Johnstown was built upon,” Kmetz said. “I’m not young enough to not know that. I know that. My in-laws came from Russia, from across the pond. I get it, but I think we need to take care of what’s here right now.”
Andrea Ryan, a local humanities professor, said refugees are a different type of immigrant than economic migrants or asylum seekers.
“They’re not leaving because they want to leave,” Ryan said.
“They’re leaving because they’re terrified to stay. So, with that said, bringing war refugees here is kind of a cruel thing to do. A chance of getting back home becomes very slim when you’re thousands and thousands of miles away. They’re transplanted into a culture where they don’t know the language, they don’t know the food, they don’t know the religion. Schooling is not the same. Everything is different.”
Overall, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, said “a lot of people are concerned.”
“I heard more than what I thought I was going to,” Rigby said.
Vision, a non-governmental nonprofit with a board of prominent local business, civic and political leaders, had been exploring bringing in refugees privately for months.
The organization denied a plan existed until Revitalize Johnstown member John DeBartola obtained documents about it.
“I think the real disappointing part to (the people at the hearing) was that they were lied to,” Rigby said. “Vision said it’s one thing, then they said it’s not. Some of our leaders said it’s this. Others said it’s not.”
Several attendees at the forum expressed concern about the lack of public input.
Matt Sernell referred to an “unelected group of people who think they’re in charge” and “oligarchs doing their own bidding.”
“Nobody’s asking us,” former Cambria County Commissioner Doug Lengenfelder said.
“Nobody’s talking to us.”
No Vision members attended the forum, but board chairman William Polacek sent an email statement in response to a request for an interview.
“At Vision, we will not be the ones bringing Ukrainian refugees here but we will welcome all legally vetted ones with open arms tying them to unfilled jobs so that we can help them become taxpayers and not tax burdens,” Polacek wrote. “As far as the folks protesting this, everyone has the right to free speech. But everyone also has the right to freedom!”
Polacek, the descendant of immigrants from Czechoslovakia, said “thoughts and prayers go out to the Ukrainian people as we watch in horror the atrocities placed on innocent citizens in a war that was started by an evil dictator in (Vladimir) Putin.”
“I’m sure you all share the heartache we all have had in watching that young mother holding her 14-month-old child wrapped in a blanket filled with blood crying as though she couldn’t breathe as the life of her child was taken from Russian fire,” Polacek wrote.
He added: “And on this eve of Good Friday my hope and prayer is that our community continues to work together as it will take unity not hate to solve the many issues that face us and all that energy is well placed for good as all are welcome at Vision Together 2025.”
