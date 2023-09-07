More than a decade after publishing his book “The Legend of Rachel Peterson,” local author James “J.T.” Baroni Sr. has revisited that story and released a revised version.
The book was initially published in 2012 by Damnation Books, of California, and since then, Baroni has added another 130 pages with a new final chapter.
“The premise of the story has pretty much remained the same,” he said in a release. “I added more depth, detail and background to the tale.”
Baroni was inspired to pen the horror tale after finding a solitary grave of the book’s namesake near his home while walking through the woods several years ago.
The story follows the life of sports writer Christian Kane, who’s overlooked for a promotion and leaves the life of journalism to write fiction.
He, like the local author, stumbles upon the abandoned grave of Peterson and writes a book about the young girl buried there.
Soon, the story climbs the charts of best-sellers lists, but that doesn’t come without consequences, possibly from beyond the grave.
Baroni finished the revised version of “The Legend of Rachel Peterson,” with the help of his son, Skyler, and is pleased with how the final product came out.
However, the author cautions that the book does contain adult content.
“The Legend of Rachel Peterson” is available as an eBook and at both Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
