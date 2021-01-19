Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.