The United States is projected to be a racially majority-minority country by the mid-21st century.
And, when speaking during the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Peace and Unity in the Community, the Rev. Franklin E. Hairston-Allen acknowledged that some citizens fear the coming change.
“That’s OK because we have the heart of Jesus in us,” Hairston-Allen, president of the Greater Harrisburg chapter of the NAACP, said on Monday. “We have the mind of God in us. And no, my friends, we’re not going to segregate like history did for us. We’re not going to put white folks back on the plantation like they did from the beginning. No, that’s not going to happen. Because we have known the dream. We understand the dream. And we’re going to do it hand in hand, lockstep, and we’re going to walk together and show the world how it’s supposed to be done.”
Hairston-Allen called upon those concerned about civil rights – today and into that changing future – to use intelligence, determination and self-confidence when carrying on the message of King, who was born on Jan. 15, 1929.
“We’re growing in education,” he said.
“We’re growing in finance. We’re growing in property. We’re growing in banking. We’re growing in all of those areas.
“And the pandemic is not going to hold us down. We’re going to get better because we’re going to keep hope alive.”
The reverend added: “We can’t stop now. We can’t give up now. We can’t be pressed down now. We can’t run away now because we’re in the heat of the battle."
Hairston-Allen spoke for about 10 minutes during the celebration that was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 100 people joined the Zoom gathering, including Alan Cashaw, president of NAACP’s Johnstown branch, and Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, president of the Johnstown Police Advisory Board.
Wilson, who hosted the event, talked about the celebration and the city’s future, saying, “If you don’t know about Johnstown, we’re on the move here. We have a lot of great things that are happening. Don’t think that we’re some old sleepy steel town. There’s great progress in high-tech here. But, more than that, it’s the people.
“I think you see, as you look at that screen, a cross-section of all the beautiful people, all the beautiful cultures, all the beautiful ethnic groups, all the beautiful races. And that everyone comes together. We have unity here in our community without a doubt.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.