As Somerset Conservation District’s manager, Len Lichvar’s career overseeing the Stonycreek River’s most vital pollution treatment system has evolved – from helping get it developed back in the 1990s to ensuring the system will continue to do its job years from now.
And with price tags to upgrade each of the Oven Run Treatment System’s sites often $200,000 a piece, covering those costs have been a hurdle.
A fundraiser launched this week by a local outfitter is aiming to start a fund that the district could tap into for future Oven Run treatment needs – a move to ensure the system will survive for future generations.
“Obviously, with a business like ours, we’re close to the river every day. But clean water should be important to everybody,” Coal Tubin’ Co-Founder Chad Gontkovic said.
Groups such as the conservation district have spent decades working to flip the river’s quality from acidic to net-alkaline “and for that to go backward, it would be a huge black mark to what we’ve all been fighting for,” he added.
Lichvar spoke with The Tribune-Democrat on Jan. 14 – at a time one Oven Run treatment site is being revamped – about the need to ensure the rest of the system is upgraded – and then ensure it stays that way.
In recent weeks, he’s been talking to local stakeholders, as well as local media, about the need for a “trust fund” that could grow and generate interest over the coming years so that required local matches toward future work – perhaps 15 or 20 years from now – would be available.
Lichvar credited Gontkovic for “stepping up” with a plan that could help spearhead that fund.
“I’m thankful someone’s heard our message, because with the Stonycreek, it’s important for the future of our entire region,” Lichvar said.
Once lifeless in some areas due to mine pollution, the Stonycreek welcomes anglers and boaters throughout the year.
The waterway was named Pennsylvania’s “River of the Year” in 2012.
The Stonycreek Gorge and Whitewater Park – home to Benscreek Canoe Club’s annual Stonycreek Rendezvous – both host kayakers, while Coal Tubin’ has become a draw by offering river tubing and rafting throughout the summer season.
Further down river in Johnstown, $225,000 in state funds were recently landed toward the development of a riverfront park at the base of the Inclined Plane.
The Stonycreek must remain healthy to sustain that, Lichvar said. And even if the state continues to recognize that, local leaders will still be on the hook for a fraction of the cost to take on future passive treatment projects, he added.
Lichvar said he was surprised by the online fundraiser, which had generated $1,315 as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.
“But Chad might be the right point person to lead this effort, because if he’s willing to step up, I think more entities – both public and private – could be willing to follow his lead.”
Lichvar said he is working to schedule a meeting with Gontkovic to discuss the idea.
Before learning about the fundraiser, Lichvar said he already had an early discussion with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies about setting up a special treatment system fund, but the details are still in the most preliminary stages.
“We’re basically a conservation business – overseen by a board of volunteers. And as a conservation district, anything we do must be put in writing and approved by our board,” he said. “So if we’re going to receive money for a particular purpose .,. or dedicate it to an interest-generating fund, we’ve got to make sure it’s done appropriately.”
Gontkovic went live with his online fundraiser through his Coal Tubin’ Facebook page Monday.
He listed a $10,000 fundraising goal.
“But I’m hoping we can blast right through that,” Gontkovic said. “Hopefully, this will give the Conservation District another revenue stream they can rely on.”
