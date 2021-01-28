A Brothersvalley Township man has announced his candidacy for Somerset County prothonotary.
Brian Fochtman, 50, is seeking the Republican nomination for the row office position, which is now held by Angie Svonavec, a Democrat.
The prothonotary is an elected civil clerk of the Court of Common Pleas and is responsible for the recording and filing of legal civil papers that commonly come through the civil court system. Civil cases include civil lawsuits, divorce and child custody suits, as well as protection from abuse orders, among others.
A retired Pennsylvania state trooper, Fochtman now serves as police chief with Berlin Borough as well as a dual role as school resource officer for Berlin Brothersvalley schools.
He described himself as a no-nonsense, “by-the-book” problem solver who has honed his managerial skills overseeing Berlin’s department.
“I have always been interested in politics and when the opportunity to get involved presented itself, I was excited to take on a new challenge. I feel the prothonotary position is a natural progression for me,” he said in a release to media.
“My experience and management skills along with my attention to detail will provide me the means to running an efficient, productive, and well-serving office.”
He pledged to be fiscally conservative and hands-on.
“I am excited about taking a new path in my life and serving my fellow residents of Somerset County in a different capacity. Somerset County Republicans need a strong candidate to represent their conservative values and I am that candidate,” he said.
Fochtman grew up in New Baltimore and is a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the borough.
