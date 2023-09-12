Retired Shanksville teacher and metalsmith who led school's 9/11 sculpture project 'honored' to ring Bells of Remembrance

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – After the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, students and staff at nearby Shanksville- Stonycreek School District created a garden as a place of reflection in honor of the 40 passengers and crew members who had perished near their community.
That garden features a steel sculpture with handprints of students, faculty members and area residents as a symbol of the region’s response to the tragedy and the outreach shown to the families of those who died.
On Monday, two of the people who helped lead the project had a hands-on role in the ceremony to remember the crash of Flight 93 on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Joy Knepp, a retired Shanksville- Stonycreek art teacher, and Jan Loney, a Pittsburgh metalsmith who was commissioned to guide the design and construction of the sculpture, rang the dual Bells of Remembrance – the moving twin tones rolling out after the reading of each of the 40 names.
“I was honored to be asked to participate in the ceremony,” Loney said. “It was a very emotional experience.”
Knepp said the moment “brings back that day, even though it’s been 22 years.”
The retired teacher said the annual gathering – and the United Flight 93 Memorial Sculpture and Garden at the school – serve as tools for educating members of younger generations who have been born since 9/11.
She also pointed to the “Teach to Remember” virtual program launched this year by the National Park Service and the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial group.
Some 30,000 students and teachers across the country watched a livestream of Tuesday’s ceremony and shared learning materials built around the anniversary activities and the story of Flight 93.
“I often talk to young people who say, ‘What happened on 9/11?,’ ” Knepp said.
“The educational component this year was very important. We need to keep those memories alive so we don’t forget.”
Loney recalled the garden and sculpture effort as “a deep dive into an art project” that also tells the story of how “people came together and helped one another” after the crash.
She said she has children ages 18 and 14 with whom she has discussed the events of 9/11 – and the school tribute she helped local students create.
“The approach of moving toward education with the younger generation,” Loney said, “is the key to keeping alive the memory of 9/11.”