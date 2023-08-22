Even 22 years later, many of the names of the crew members killed onboard hijacked planes on 9/11 are remembered as heroes.
For retired flight attendant Paul “Paulie” Veneto, some were also dear friends.
Veneto, a longtime United Airlines flight crew member, worked on United Flight 175 the day before it was boarded by terrorists and flown into the World Trade Center’s South Tower.
This year marks the third time in as many years Veneto is pushing a beverage cart across the Mid-Atlantic in his colleagues’ memory.
His journey to the Flight 93 National Memorial is slated to be a 300-mile trek from Newark, New Jersey.
“We all recognized what they did that day was very heroic,” he told CBS News earlier this month. “They were the first, first responders of 9/11.”
To Veneto, the flight’s crew members have often been overlooked, saying, “For 20 years, these kids going to school, no one’s come up to them and said, ‘Your mother is a hero, or your father or your brother, whoever was a crew member.’ Nobody’s ever said that to them.”
It’s a big reason Veneto is pushing a beverage cart along busy roads, up eastern Pennsylvania hills and through cities such as Allentown.
Veneto’s nonprofit “Paulie’s Push” enables supporters to track his whereabouts through his website, pauliespush.com/Flight93.
Veneto was traveling through Lehigh County on Tuesday.
His plan is to arrive at the Flight 93 site for the Sept. 11 anniversary next month.
