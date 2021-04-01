Ebensburg’s long-time manager Daniel Penatzer has been named interim city manager for Johnstown through Jan. 3.
Johnstown City Council unanimously approved Penatzer’s appointment Wednesday during a brief special meeting.
Penatzer, 63, steps into the position on Monday, replacing interim manager John Trant, whose contract expired Wednesday.
Council member the Rev. Sylvia King said Penatzer was a natural choice.
“I’m elated,” King said. “He certainly has experience and he has done very well in Ebensburg. It’s a win-win situation.”
Penatzer retired earlier this year after 24 years as Ebensburg borough manager. He previously served 11 years as Cambria County director of emergency services.
He said he did not seek the city position, but was approached by Deborah Grass, the city’s coordinator in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities.
“It seemed it was something I wanted to tackle here, strictly for this interim position,” Penatzer said after Wednesday’s meeting. “The city recognized that we had a good level of success in Ebensburg. There were lots of good projects and town-wide improvements. I imagine they are hoping to see some of that pick up here in Johnstown.
“I am looking forward to bringing that.”
Penatzer said his first priority is to fill the position of assistant city manager and prepare to renew the search for a full-time manager.
The assistant manager is easier to hire because the position is not salaried and does not require a contract.
“If we can get that done and get them started on some of the responsibilities of city manager, that would be a good start,” Penatzer said. “There’s a point to be made about the lack of continuity. It’s very difficult to run a city this size when the faces keep changing.”
Penatzer will be the city’s ninth full-time, acting or interim manager since 2014.
Trant has been interim manager since December 2019, having been appointed after Manager George Hayfield resigned in October 2019.
The city launched a search for a new manager in 2020, but the requirement that the manager live in the city proved to be a stumbling block, Councilman Charles Arnone said.
Another issue is that council can’t enter a contract that extends beyond Jan. 3 – the next post-election reorganization meeting.
A native of Summerhill Borough, Penatzer still lives in his hometown and he has been active in the volunteer fire department and community events.
His lifetime in Cambria County helps Penatzer understand Johnstown and issues the city faces, King said.
“He’s very familiar with the city and has a great perspective, as someone from the outside looking in,” she said.
Councilman Dave Vitovich said those who have worked with Penatzer in the past gave him high marks.
“People have spoken very highly of him,” Vitovich said on Wednesday. “He’s going to help Johnstown out a lot and move forward in a better way.”
“The experience he’s bringing is phenomenal,” Arnone said.
Trant said he is remaining with the city for a transition period.
In the only other action Wednesday, council authorized Penatzer to hire Steven Goldfield and his firm Municipal Advisor Solutions LLC for consulting services. A public finance attorney, Goldfield helped guide the city’s sale of the sewer system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.