Resurrection Roman Catholic Church will hold its golf outing Aug. 20 at Oakbrook Golf Course, 251 Golf Course Road, Stoystown.
All golfers are welcome to attend.
For additional information, call 814-532-6567.
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: May 6, 2022 @ 11:22 pm
