PennDOT announced on Tuesday that New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. will start work on Monday to resurface 4.3 miles of Route 53, Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway), Route 3017 and (Brentwood Avenue) and Route 3019 (Oakland Avenue) in Gallitzin and Stonycreek townships and Cresson, Lorain and Geistown boroughs in Cambria County.
The contractor will begin drainage work on Monday at the intersection of Route 53 and Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway) while also starting roadway base repairs and manhole adjustments at various locations throughout the project. Work will take place under daylight flagging operations and delays are possible.
Motorists are advised to use caution when entering a work zone and be aware of construction equipment and personnel.
Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, new signage and pavement markings. The roadways within this project are: Route 53 from Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway) to High Level Bridge, Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway), from Route 1005 (St. Joseph Street) to Route 3012 (Old Route 22), Route 3017 (Brentwood Avenue) from Route 756 (Ohio Street) to Route 3016 (Bedford Street) and Route 3019 (Oakland Avenue) from Route 756 to Route 3016 (Bedford Street).
All work on this $1.6 million project is expected to be completed by September.
