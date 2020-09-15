David Boring at War Memorial

David Boring, operations manager at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, prepares the ice on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, for the first Johnstown Tomahawks practice of the NAHL season.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

