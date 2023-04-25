JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A geotechnical survey has been conducted to determine the stability and overall condition of the land on which the Johnstown Housing Authority’s Prospect Homes sit.
The findings have not yet been completely analyzed and reported to the authority by its engineering firm, ABD Construction Services, which subcontracted the work.
JHA decided to have the ground study performed around the same time it required approximately 220 residents to vacate the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-owned public housing structures in Johnstown’s Prospect neighborhood. A separate study determined that ceilings in the 110 units were “most likely destined for collapse” after one had already fallen on a tenant.
“We asked for a geotechnical survey,” JHA Executive Director Michael Alberts said after the board’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday. “That was what was determined to be what we need to know if the ground is safe. That is something that was suggested by HUD, so we went ahead and procured that survey.”
The results of the study will play a role in what JHA and HUD eventually decide to do with the now-vacant properties.
Information made public by the JHA showed the authority internally discussed that repair work could possibly cost more than $7 million. Alberts called the figure a “very, very rough estimate.”
“The housing authority has not made any decisions about doing the repairs,” JHA Solicitor Tim Leventry said.
The Prospect Homes were built in 1943, the same year as the authority’s Oakhurst Homes. JHA plans to conduct studies on those units in the near future, according to Alberts.
