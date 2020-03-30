Starting the week of April 5, the City of Johnstown’s Department of Public Works and the Bureau of Parking will resume the restricted parking enforcement schedule for street maintenance. Vehicle owners who fail to move their vehicles in accordance with City Ordinance 482.07 will be ticketed.
Week 1, starting Sunday, and every week thereafter:
• Sunday night: Conemaugh Borough, Hornerstown
• Monday night: Conemaugh Borough, Hornerstown, Woodvale, West End, Coopersdale
• Tuesday night: West End, Cambria City
• Wednesday night: West End
• Thursday night: downtown
Week 2 and every week thereafter:
• Sunday night: Walnut Grove, Kernville, inside lane by U-Haul and behind Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Brownstown bridge
• Monday night: Roxbury, 8th Ward, Kernville
• Tuesday night: inside lane by U-Haul and behind Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Walnut Grove, Roxbury, 8th Ward, Kernville
• Wednesday night: Moxham
• Thursday night: Moxham
