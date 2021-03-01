With fallout continuing in Texas from winter storm Uri, local businesses are collecting donations to help people who’ve been without power, food or water for days.
Servpro, of Ebensburg, is traveling to Texas this week to help the company’s franchises restore buildings damaged by the February storm, said Steve Gironda, sales and marketing manager for Servpro, of Ebensburg and Indiana.
“At Servpro, although we are a business, we are always worried about the well-being of people,” he said.
“If we are traveling all that distance, why not help people?”
Gironda is waiting for more details from Texas Servpro contacts about what day he will be scheduled to leave. It could be any day this week, he said.
Gironda said power has mostly been restored, but people still don’t have water because pipes broke under below freezing temperatures.
“We are really pushing for water donations,” he said.
Other items Gironda said are needed include baby formula, batteries and flashlights.
Servpro is collecting donations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the business, 6733 Admiral Peary Highway, Loretto.
Additionally, items may be dropped off at several business locations in the Johnstown area.
Donors can drop off items at Mihalko’s General Contracting, 695 Solomon Run Road; 6 To Go, 1605 Shoemaker St., Nanty Glo; and Cricket Wireless stores in Johnstown, he said.
Mihalko’s Vice President Tyler Trimbath said the business is happy to help Servpro’s donation collection.
“We both are competitors locally when it comes to our restoration services,” he said in an email. “However, in a scenario like the one in Texas, we are partners doing what is best for those in need. All the credit goes to Servpro for this initiative. They not only run a great business, they are also great people.”
For more information on how to donate, people can call Servpro at 814-472-0800.
“They can call, and we’ll pick up, too.” Gironda said.
“We just really want to help people.”
Gironda said he’s already received four pallets of water to take to Texas.
“So many people are willing to give, give, give,” he said.
“The plan right now for distribution is to find a United Way in Texas or a Servpro down there that is willing to distribute. They know the people.”
