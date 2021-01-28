Szechuan East owners Tommy Ye and Eddy Lim plan to open a new Asian restaurant in Geistown Borough.
It will feature cuisine from multiple Asian cultures.
There will be Thai food, Japanese-style hibachi and sushi as well as Chinese food, Lim said.
The name of the new restaurant is set to be Osaka.
Ye and Lim are seeking permission from the borough’s zoning hearing board for a rooftop sign at 736 Evergreen St., which was formerly the Rey Azteca Mexican restaurant.
Ye and Lim plan to open Osaka in about three months in addition to maintaining their Szechuan East Chinese restaurant at 1230 Scalp Ave.
Lim said he plans to hire 10 new employees for Osaka.
“Customers will be able to find Thai food, Chinese food and Japanese food, too,” he said.
Ye, head chef, has been working in Japanese-style cuisine for decades.
Lim said he always wanted a sushi place.
“It was the right time,” he said.
