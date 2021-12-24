JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A family's idea to give back to others in Johnstown snowballed into a community effort.
Brandy Davis and her parents, Lorrie and Rick McQuaide, used restaurants they own – Asiago's Tuscan Italian and Tap 814 – as platforms to help dozens of families this Christmas.
Davis made a Facebook post asking people to send letters with any special Christmas requests.
The Tribune-Democrat published an article about the effort in late November.
They received more than 30 letters containing stories of people who had particular needs.
"We met a couple weeks ago and read through them," Lorrie McQuaide said. "That was hard. It was overwhelming.”
The family and employees at both of their restaurants, especially Jill Mahr, general manager of Asiago's, assumed responsibility for fulfilling the requests and asked leaders of several other businesses in the area to help.
For a mother who recently suffered a stroke and had been struggling to obtain a therapy dog for her autistic son, Asiago's and Tap 814 reached out to a breeder to donate a dog and secured a trainer in Erie, Davis said.
“The mother had already been doing work to fill out applications and grants for a dog,” Davis said. “The trainer got involved and got us in touch with a breeder, so we talked to him about donating his part.”
To complete the gift, Brandy and her boyfriend have set up a trip to Erie for the mother and son so that the trainer can work with the dog and new owners together.
For a household in need of a new heating system, the Asiago's team contacted Skone’s Advanced Heating & Cooling. The company has visited the home, diagnosed the problem and plans to help fix it.
"We're trying to do the best we can," said Ken Skone, partner of the company.
For someone who needed a $450 copay to get cataract surgery, an anonymous customer of Asiago’s paid the cost, Davis said.
For a person in need of reliable transportation, CamTran donated 12 months of bus passes, CamTran Assistant Executive Director Josh Yoder said.
"Jill Mahr called us with the idea, and we thought it was a wonderful gesture," he said.
And for another person with a similar need, Memorial Highway Chevrolet stepped in with a donation, Davis said.
Lowe’s supplied a stove for another family, and Asiago's and Tap 814 restaurant employees took on about a dozen requests for clothes and toys to put under the family Christmas tree.
"It was a big undertaking," Davis said. "We have tried to get to as many as we could in some way."
Judith Barber submitted a letter with requests for her son, a single father raising two daughters.
"I went up the other day to get gifts and I was expecting two or three, but there was a table full of gifts for my granddaughters," she said. "It was remarkable. It made me very thankful that other people care."
