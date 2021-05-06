Pennsylvania Sec. of the Board of Pardons Brandon Flood and Carmina Taylor, founder of the We Can’t Wait Pennsylvania Statewide Coalition, have made a concerted effort to get information to Johnstown area residents about the benefits of seeking clemency for past crimes.
Flood held a virtual Zoom discussion about the subject in December.
The coalition followed with an in-person event in the city earlier this year.
Up next, Flood is scheduled to attend a “Put Your Pardon in the Pipeline” meeting at Shear Magic, 225 Market Street, Johnstown, on Saturday, May 15, from noon until 4 p.m. Flood will provide information about the pardoning process and talk to individuals about their experiences with the legal system.
“I want him to engage,” Taylor said. “He's going to have a conversation with the people that are applying for pardons. It's like a meet, greet and see. It's an in-person awareness and discussion about the pardoning package initiative.”
Flood has benefitted directly from the pardoning process.
After serving a combined nine years across two separate prison stints, he got involved in state government, received clemency and eventually became the board secretary in April 2019.
So he personally understands how a pardon can help a person economically and socially.
“For most people, it's an economic benefit,” Flood said. “Right? Most people applying for a pardon it's because their employment prospects are bleak or severely limited because of it. The ability for people to push that restart button and pursue career paths of interest or pursue paths that pay a higher salary opens all kinds of doors.”
He said the goal of the event is to “give folks access to these state resources.”
Calvin Berkins, owner of Shear Magic, explained that getting a pardon can “open up more jobs for everyone because that's the first thing an employer looks at is your record, your history. I think that's a real big deal – him coming here, in person, from Harrisburg, in this little barbershop.”
A group of Greater Johnstown School District students also plan to attend and share their stories with the secretary.
“It is a community issue,” Greater Johnstown Education Association President Nancy Behe said. “It is a student issue because our high school students are going to be out in the real world here soon and sometimes unjust things happen to people.”
Behe said that with in-person conversations, the students and other individuals at the event will be able to “have realtime realizations made.” “You can discover things,” Behe said. “You can learn from one another in just sharing everybody's perspective and experiences. … When local people learn, and teach and experience one another, it hits home because you're not looking at it from a distant city, or a distant state or a distant nation. It's right here. And I think people can then take ownership of it because it is right here.”
