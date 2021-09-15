CPV Fairview Plant

State and national leaders toured the CPV Fairview Plant, above, a 1,050-megawatt natural gas-fueled combined-cycle electric generation in Jackson Township on Monday, July 29, 2019.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

VINCO – Emergency responders from across the area will be rushing to a Jackson Township power plant Thursday evening.

But it's all just a practice drill, company officials said.

"Residents will hear emergency sirens and see emergency lights in the area, but can rest assured that this is a practice exercise to ensure the safety of plant workers," said James Rogers of Pinkston, a Virginia-based agency that provides communications consulting for companies such as CPV.

The exercise is scheduled to occur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

As many as 50 emergency personnel will be responding, working with plant officials to practice for "unique" issues that can occur at facilities such as CPV Fairview, a gas-fired plant that opened in 2019, Rogers said.

The goal is to ensure that both groups know how to respond if an emergency occurs, he said.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

