VINCO – Emergency responders from across the area will be rushing to a Jackson Township power plant Thursday evening.
But it's all just a practice drill, company officials said.
"Residents will hear emergency sirens and see emergency lights in the area, but can rest assured that this is a practice exercise to ensure the safety of plant workers," said James Rogers of Pinkston, a Virginia-based agency that provides communications consulting for companies such as CPV.
The exercise is scheduled to occur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
As many as 50 emergency personnel will be responding, working with plant officials to practice for "unique" issues that can occur at facilities such as CPV Fairview, a gas-fired plant that opened in 2019, Rogers said.
The goal is to ensure that both groups know how to respond if an emergency occurs, he said.
