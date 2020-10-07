AT&T has switched on two new sites to increase mobile connectivity in areas where coverage is lacking – the Route 56 corridor near the Bedford County line and the Rockwood area.
And when seconds count, that could be a life-saver for area responders trying to send and receive vital information on the road, Northern EMS Commander Robert Haddad said.
AT&T’s tower service upgrade was made through a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, aimed at giving its FirstNet emergency responders a cellphone coverage boost needed to communicate when incidents occur, AT&T officials said in a release to media.
“If someone’s having a heart attack in that area, the ability to communicate and quickly send data, such as EKG readings to a hospital, might mean the difference between taking a patient to the ER or straight to the cath lab to receive immediate care,” Haddad said in a telephone interview Wednesday.
“It can allow us to save time and save lives.”
The upgrade will also serve residential customers along both corridors, AT&T Pennsylvania President David Kerr said.
“Pennsylvanians are relying on mobile broadband service more each day. That’s why we continue to build out our network across the Commonwealth,” Kerr said. “These new sites will give our first responders, families and businesses in the area more access to the mobile broadband connections that are so important to the safety, vibrancy and competitiveness of the region.”
The new sites are located in the Gallitzin State Forest along the Bedford/Somerset County border and Route 653 between Rockwood and New Centerville, the company said. A tower was added in Rockwood, while the northern Somerset County location represents an upgrade to an existing shared tower, AT&T public spokesman Daniel Langan said.
FirstNet coverage is described as a mobile service “VIP Lane” that allows firefighters and fellow responders to share critical information on a reliable dedicated line when emergencies occur, AT&T officials wrote.
Haddad, who also serves as fire chief for Windber Fire Department, said the Route 56 corridor between Windber and the Bedford County line has a few minor cellular coverage “dead zones” for call service. But with Northern EMS’ ambulances already connected to the FirstNet network, they’ll likely be the biggest beneficiaries because that will enable file sharing – such as EKG readings and other vital measurements – through Wi-Fi in parts of the department’s coverage area where it wasn’t possible before.
“That’s clearly an advantage to us,” he said.
