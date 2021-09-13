EBENSBURG – A resource fair for individuals on probation or parole will be held by GEO Reentry Services at the Cambria County Reentry Service Center, 499 Manor Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22.
The resource fair is a free event being held as a part of National Recovery Month as an opportunity for individuals to gather helpful information on numerous resources, including housing, employment, educational opportunities, medical services and substance abuse counseling.
Organizations attending the event will be the Johnstown House Authority, the Alternative Community Resource Program (ACRP), WorkLink Staffing, Nulton Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Peerstar, Job Corps/Cambria County CareerLink, Attorney John Gibson for disability claims and Hiram G. Andrews Center.
Organizations interested in participating can call Julie Boring at 814- 471-1801.
Individuals interested in attending should wear a mask as part of local public health guidelines.
