Through a partnership between professional resilience trainer Duncan Kirkwood and local McDonald’s owner-operator John Coyle, students at Greater Johnstown High School now have access to Kirkwood’s book “Rerouting: Resilience Tools and Tactics.”
“This is an excellent opportunity for us,” Assistant Principal Kurt Hoffman said during a press conference at the school on Wednesday.
The partners donated 200 copies of Kirkwood’s book to the school, some of which will be placed in the library. Hoffman said the others will be given to eighth-grade teachers to help guide their learners starting this fall.
Considering the stress students have been under related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coyle said he thought it would be good to introduce the learners to Kirkwood’s message.
Coyle also said that, as an owner-operator, he believes it’s his duty to give back to the community, and this effort is part of that.
Kirkwood was introduced to resiliency training during his time in the military. After serving, he took those lessons and combined them with other philosophies to create his book.
“Resilience is like a muscle,” he said. “You’ve got to work on it.”
The author also compared the skill to riding a bike, stating that a person has to fall and get up in order to gain balance.
“Life is like that,” Kirkwood said. “Failing helps find balance.”
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic was also at the press conference and commended the district for stepping up to help the students.
Michael Dadey, high school principal, said he was “very happy” that Coyle and Kirkwood were able to work together and bring this opportunity to the students. He views the information in “Rerouting” as “another tool in their toolbox.”
Also announced at the event Wednesday was a virtual resilience workshop set to take place at 2 p.m. May 18. During the hour-long seminar, Kirkwood will address finding a meaningful purpose, surmounting ego and overcoming setbacks.
There will also be a question-and-answer session.
The workshop is open to students across the state, and those interested can register by visiting www.tinyurl.com/4w7eh5vr.
“We want thousands of children across the region to take advantage of this opportunity,” Kirkwood said.
