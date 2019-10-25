For four days, faculty and students from the prestigious Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation will visit Johnstown, meeting with its residents and leaders, touring historic and modern sites, and studying the natural and manmade landscape, all with the goal of gaining a better understanding of the region’s infrastructure and priorities.
They will then cull the information and provide a report – from outsiders’ perspectives – showing ways the city can utilize its assets for economic growth and quality-of-life enhancement.
The “Resilience Accelerator,” which is scheduled to take place from Friday through Monday, is part of the local Vision 2025 initiative to create a reimagined future for Johnstown.
It will be led by two representatives of Columbia’s Center for Resilient Cities and Landscapes – Kate Orff, faculty director, and Johnstown native Thaddeus Pawlowski, managing director.
“The way that I’ve been branding this is that this is a really good opportunity to bring in the academic powerhouse that is Columbia University’s graduate school, the GSAPP, to Johnstown to really bring some outside talent in the form of Thad and Kate and their students, who represent the international urban planning community to advance some of the ideas that we’re thinking about locally,” said Ryan Kieta, a Vision 2025 coordinator. “They can come in and talk about best practices. They can bring in early innovative models.”
A key goal will be to examine how the people and infrastructure, such as the river walls that both protect the city but cut off a potentially valuable recreation asset, interact.
“What we really want to focus on is how potential investment in infrastructure in Johnstown in general could not just have this one-dimensional concept, but how infrastructure investment can help build social infrastructure, how it could improve ecosystems, how it could be used for connective pathways, along the river or back into Johnstown itself, et cetera, et cetera,” said Orff, the recipient of a John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” in 2017, lecturer and internationally known urban planner. “We’re going to try to build up this vision and argument through these days.”
Orff, Pawlowski and the students plan to visit the Center for Metal Arts, Greater Johnstown Water Authority, Gallery on Gazebo, JWF Industries, Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant, CPV Fairview Energy Center, Johnstown Flood Museum, AMD&ART Park, Inclined Plane, Cambria City, Kernville and downtown.
Pawlowski hopes the workshop can expand upon a 2016 gathering when eight Loeb Fellows from the Harvard Graduate School of Design visited Johnstown to get a better understanding of the river’s connection to the city.
“That’s the intent – to build off of the work that’s been done previously,” Pawlowski said.
“We’ve been talking with Ryan and Wally (Burlack, a Vision 2025 coordinator) about the work that’s happened since then with Vision 2025. There’s been a lot that’s happened since we had that workshop.”
He continued: “This workshop is focused on resilient infrastructure and whether the river reconstruction project can help to capitalize investment in resilient infrastructure for Johnstown.”
Two public events will be held.
On Sunday, a reception will be held at the Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., beginning at 5 p.m., followed by Orff’s lecture “Rivers as Ecological and Economic Engines” at 6 p.m. and an exhibit.
“I think what’s working less well is that many of your greatest assets feel disconnected by physical barriers, like highways and river walls,” Orff said.
“Some of those things I think we all acknowledge are incredibly necessary for people to live their lives, etcetera. But, in many places, some of these kinds of infrastructures have been modified in such a way that there’s more room for people and more room for the natural environment to thrive.”
Closing remarks will then be given at 2 p.m. Monday, with a press conference at 3 p.m. at Bottle Works.
