As Cambria County moves from the yellow to the green phase under Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer is reminding residents to not drink and drive.
The Cambria County DUI Task Force will conduct roving patrols throughout the county Thursday to Sunday, Neugebauer said.
• Don’t drink and drive.
• Use a designated driver.
• Know how prescription medications affect you.
• If you become impaired, call a sober friend or family member.
• If you know someone who is impaired, help them find a ride home. Friends don’t let friends drink and drive.
